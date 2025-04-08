Customs TCIP Command generates N347.9bn for Q1 2025

80 total views today

By Aisha Cole

The Area Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Frank Onyeka, says the command generated N347.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The comptroller, through his Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Oscar Ivara, made this known to newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

Onyeka said the command adopted Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi’s policy of consolidation, collaboration and innovation in carrying out its functions, which aided its performance.

According to him, in January 2025, the command generated N116.4 billion in revenue, which represents 24 per cent over and above the figure of N88.4 billion recorded within the corresponding period of 2024.

He said that the command generated N103.2 billion in February 2025, which stood at 2.9 per cent over the N100.2 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2024.

Onyeka said that the command generated the sum of N128.2…