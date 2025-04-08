Expert advocates energy, agricultural infrastructure financing for economic devt.

29 total views today

By Emmanuel Afonne

An economic expert, Dr Onuoha Nnachi, has advocated a robust energy and agricultural infrastructure financing to position Nigeria on the path of economic development.

Nnachi made the call on Monday in Abuja during a news conference to awaken the consciousness of individuals and the government to invest in agricultural and energy infrastructure for economic development.

This, he said, would be tailored in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, achieving sustainable energy and agricultural infrastructure development requires investment.

Nnachi, who is the Managing Partner of Deutsch Partners Holding, said there was the need to invest heavily in agriculture which had become the source of economic development of many western countries.

“Ukraine is known for wheat production, and their war with Russia has affected supply of that all over the world.

“We live in a time of unprecedented…