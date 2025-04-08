FG institutes mechanism to assess performance of state-owned enterprises

11 total views today

By Nana Musa

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, says the Federal Government has instituted a mechanism to assess, monitor, and enhance the performance of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in Nigeria.

Edun made this known at the inauguration of the Corporate Governance Scorecard, organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in partnership with the World Bank, on Monday in Abuja.

The theme of the event was “Ensuring Value Creation in State-Owned Enterprises Through Better Corporate Governance.”

According to the minister, the initiative aims to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the management of public resources.

He added that the newly implemented mechanism would focus on evaluating SOE performance, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing reforms to boost productivity.

“State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) form a critical component of the national economic…