Miss FCT crowned Face of Tourism

By Joshua Olomu

Miss FCT, Queen Sarah Okoh, has emerged winner of the 2025 Face of Tourism beauty pageant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoh edged out 10 other contestants to clinched the highly coveted crown at the grand finale of the competition on Saturday in Abuja.

The event, which held on Saturday night at the Armed Forces Officers Mess, Lungi Barracks in Abuja, had contestants drawn from different states.

The first runner-up, Miss Kaduna, Queen Theresa Jonathan, was crowned Miss Tradition 2025, and the second runner-up, Miss Enugu, Queen Laura Eze was crowned Face of Tourism Ambassador 2025.

Miss Akwa Ibom, Queen Anita Emmanuel was crowned, the Face of Tourism North 2025.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as stakeholders in the culture and tourism sector showbiz entrepreneurs and heads corporate bodies gathered for the tourism fiesta.

In her address, Jane Ochanya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of “Free Image Humanitarian…