MLSCN, NMEP sign MoU to combat malaria, strengthen diagnostic capacity

By Franca Ofili

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combat malaria and strengthen diagnostic capacity.

The Registrar of the council, Prof. Tosan Erhabor, made this known in Abuja on Monday when the two bodies signed the accord.

He said that the MoU signified a major step forward in the shared mission to combat malaria and strengthen diagnostic capacity across the country.

He added that “today, we are not just signing a document, we are formalising a partnership that speaks to the very heart of public health — collaboration, innovation, and capacity building.

“This MoU provides the framework for establishing a Training Laboratory for Malaria Microscopy at the MLSCN Public Health Laboratory in Abuja, using forty-two (42) state-of-the-art teaching microscopes generously provided by NMEP under the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7…