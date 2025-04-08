Nigeria, Sweden deepen bilateral relations through trade, cultural exchange

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Nigeria and Sweden on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement was reached during a meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Princess Victoria, is on a three-day official visit to Nigeria as part of efforts to enhance diplomatic and economic relations between Sweden and Nigeria.

Shettima said Nigeria would continue to be a dependable ally of Sweden in all seasons.

According to him, both countries are poised for a partnership “anchored in innovation, powered by people, and guided by our shared determination to uplift communities and secure prosperity for generations to come.”

Shettima described the Crown Princess’s visit to Nigeria as opening doors to deeper institutional relations and greater cultural…