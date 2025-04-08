Nigerian-German movie producer seeks FG’s investment in Nollywood

1 total views today

By Joan Odafe

Nigerian-German film director and producer, Dagogo Diminas, has highlighted the need for Federal Government investment in the Nollywood industry.

Diminas said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He noted that state funding would allow filmmakers to experiment and innovate without financial pressure.

“Filmmaking is serious business.

“Every department – camera, sound, script, costume – needs to have a clear artistic vision.

“Government’s support is essential if we want to compete globally and preserve our identity,” he said.

He, therefore, advised creatives to develop unique storytelling styles reflecting Nigeria’s rich heritage rather than imitate Western forms.

According to him, having a cultural authenticity is very important for Nollywood’s global growth.

“We cannot compete with Hollywood. They created most of the tools we use but we can be…