NSA seeks proactive strategies to counter threats of extremist groups

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has called for dynamic, proactive, and relevant strategies to effectively counter the threats posed by the activities of extremist groups.

Ribadu made the call at the Pre-Review Workshop for the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism in Nigeria, held on Monday in Abuja.

Ribadu was represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Hajiya Idayat Hassan, at the workshop organised by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in collaboration with its foreign partners.

He said that Nigeria, like many nations, faced the devastating consequences of violent extremism including loss of lives, destruction of communities, and erosion of the social fabric of the nation.

According to him, these effects serve as stark reminders of the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to counter these threats and provide actionable…