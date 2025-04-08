Oyo Govt. committed to improving trade, regional connectivity – Makind

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his government is committed to improving trade routes towards enhancing regional connectivity.

Makinde stated this on Monday at the opening of the Oyo State International Trade Fair, tagged ‘EXPOYO 2025, holding at the Trade Fair Complex, Samonda, Ibadan.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal, said such efforts would make Oyo State the preferred destination for investment and trade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the fair is: “Achieving Food Security and Economic Stability in Oyo State through Massive Investment in Agriculture”.

According to the governor, the theme of the fair encapsulates the vision of his administration, which seeks to make the state the fastest growing economy in Nigeria.

He explained that ‘EXPOYO 2025’ was designed to serve as a forum for investors and business minds to explore new opportunities and collaborate in advancing trade activities in the…