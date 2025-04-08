Rwandan envoy seeks global action against hate speech, genocide ideologies

19 total views today

By Sarafina Christopher

Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, has called on the global community to collectively address the menace of hate speech and genocide ideologies, which could trigger devastating genocidal conflicts.

Bazivamo stated this at the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Rwandan genocide on Monday in Abuja, with the theme: “Remember-Unite-Renew.”

He warned that ignoring the red flags of hate speech and genocide ideologies, or failure to address them, could lead to a tragic repetition of history.

The High Commissioner stressed that vigilance and proactive measures were crucial to combating narratives that incited division and violence.

Reflecting on the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which resulted in the loss of over a million lives, Bazivamo said the world must learn from the past to prevent similar atrocities in the future.

“The scars of genocide run deep and linger long after the dust has settled.

“We must recognise…