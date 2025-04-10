FCTA develops agric. policy to boost food security

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has started developing its Agricultural Policy and Implementation Plan to guide interventions toward increasing food production in the FCT.

Mr Umar Malamiyo, acting Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, said this at an event in Gwagwalada on Wednesday, adding that the goal was to enhance food security.

Malamiyo was represented at the event by Mr Agu Igwe, the Deputy Director, Public Private Partnership in the Secretariat.

He said the engagement would help government officials and stakeholders to identify key areas that could help farmers to grow major crops in large quantities.

He pointed out that most farmers in the territory lack basic knowledge on irrigation activities and cultivation of certain food crops.

According to him, the policy, when developed, will help FCT to achieve its aims of ensuring food security through adoption of best agricultural practices in food…