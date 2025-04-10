L-PRES Coordinator seeks private sector support for livestock growth

10 total views today

By Felicia Imohimi

The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project has called for collaboration with the private sector to boost commercial livestock farming, increase productivity, and strengthen the resilience of targeted livestock production systems across Nigeria.

Mr Sanusi Abubakar, National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, made the call at the Value Chain Enhancement and Infrastructure Clinic for Effective Livestock Supply Chain and Market Orientation on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar identified the Project Development Objective (PDO) as improving productivity, commercialisation, and resilience of targeted production systems in Nigeria, as well as strengthening resilience to climate change, environmental degradation, and farmer/herder conflicts.

“We cannot attain the heights, than to join hands together, cross-fertilise our ideas, tap from your expertise, professionalism through your various mandates in livestock value chain…