Minister inaugurates service charter to deliver quality, affordable housing

56 total views today

By Angela Atabo

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has inaugurated a Service Charter in its commitment to deliver quality and affordable housing to Nigerians.

The charter was inaugurated by Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dangiwa said that it was a bold statement of the ministry’s collective commitment to excellence, transparency, responsiveness and accountability in the discharge of duties to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document outlines the ministry’s vision, mission, and deliverables in providing quality and affordable housing, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

“As we all know, the civil service is the engine that drives the machinery of government headed by our Permanent Secretary.

“No matter how bold or visionary a government’s policies and programmes may be, their success or failure ultimately rests on the…