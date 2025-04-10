Minister tasks community health practitioners on professionalism

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, has charged community health practitioner in the country to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Salako stated this in Abuja, at the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN) 5th Induction/Oath-Taking for 930 health officers.

He emphasised the critical role community health practitioners play, as the first line of care in the nation’s healthcare system.

“You are the face of healthcare in many communities. Your service, integrity and professionalism can make the difference between life and death.

“Uphold the ethics of this noble profession and ensure that you leave a positive impact in every community you serve.”

Echoing the minister’s remarks, the Registrar of the Board, Dr Bashir Idris, urged the inductees to maintain high standards of practice at all times.

“You are now an ambassadors of the board, and more importantly, custodians of community health; let excellence and…