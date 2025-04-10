NGX Group approves N4.4bn dividend for shareholders

1 total views today

By Taiye Olayemi

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) on Wednesday approved payment of N4.4 billion to the company’s shareholders for the year 2024.

Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group, disclosed this during the company’s 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

Kwairanga said, “These results mark a pivotal moment in NGX Group’s post-demutualisation journey, reinforcing investor confidence in our long-term vision.

“The approval of a record N4.4 billion dividend, translating to N2 per share, is the highest dividend payout in the Group’s history.

“This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our shareholders while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our business.

“As we continue to invest in strengthening market infrastructure, expanding our service offerings, and fostering innovation, we remain focused on positioning NGX Group as a key driver of Africa’s financial…