Nigeria to exit financial action task force grey list soon – SEC

By Taiye Olayemi

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed optimism that Nigeria is on the verge of being removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

This confidence stems from the recent signing of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA 2025) by President Bola Tinubu.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General, SEC, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

A key component of this new legislation is the inclusion of comprehensive regulations for digital assets, a factor that the FATF has emphasised in its assessment of countries on the grey list.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria was placed on the FATF “grey list” on Feb. 24, 2023, alongside other jurisdictions.

This was due to deficiencies in its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) regime.

Agama said the inclusion of digital assets in the ISA 2025 provided the country with an avenue to exit the…