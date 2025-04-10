Nutritionists harp on healthy eating within one’s means

Experts in the nutrition industry have called for more education on the importance of Nigerians, especially pregnant women, eating healthily within their means.

The experts called for adequate and appropriate nutrition on Wednesday at the Nutrition for All Life Stages workshop, organised for journalists by Nestle Nigeria at its Agbara factory in Ogun.

A dietitian facilitator, Dr Pat Chimah-Madubuko, emphasised the intake of food rich in macro and micronutrients in the right proportion throughout the entire human life cycle.

Chimah-Madubuko says a pregnant woman provides nutrition for herself and her growing baby, hence the need for proper nutrition.

“A pregnant woman’s estimated energy requirements are similar to those of a nonpregnant woman in the first trimester.

“It increases by 340 calories per day in the second trimester and 452 calories per day in the third trimester.

“So, there is a need to feed right, especially for women who are already overweight before…