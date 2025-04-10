Proactive risk management key to Nigeria’s development- NAICOM

39 total views today

By Taiye Olayemi

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called for a proactive, data-driven, and forward-looking risk management approach to boost national development.

Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance, made the call during the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria’s (RIMSON) 40th-anniversary celebrations in Wednesday in Lagos.

The theme of the programme is “Risk Management in Nigeria: Evaluating the Impact and Relevance to National Development”.

Omosehin urged stakeholders to be committed to advancing risk management practices that align with Nigeria’s development aspirations.

He said, “As we evaluate the impact of risk management on national development, we must embrace a proactive, data-driven and forward-looking approach.

“Risk management should not be seen as a reactive measure but as a strategic tool embedded in governance, infrastructure planning, enterprise development and public…