Renaissance Energy assumes Shell’s liabilities, Says NOSDRA

By Diana Omueza

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) confirmed Shell’s liabilities will transfer to Renaissance Africa Energy after its acquisition of SPDC.

NOSDRA Director-General, Mr Chukwuemeka Woke, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during a visit by Renaissance Africa Energy’s Managing Director, Tony Attah.

Renaissance, a consortium of independent oil firms, has completed the acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company in Nigeria.

The acquisition gives Renaissance control of Shell’s onshore assets across the Niger Delta region.

Woke said Renaissance must address environmental issues resulting from Shell’s past operations and honour all liabilities incurred.

He assured the agency’s continued collaboration with Renaissance, particularly on projects like the Bodo cleanup and related efforts.

“As regulators, NOSDRA ensures oil operations align with international environmental standards and national laws,”…