Sweden pledges investment in Nigeria’s ICT, innovation hub sectors

Mr Andreas Carlson, Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure and Housing has pledged his country’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Innovation hub sectors.

Carlson made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, on the sidelines of a three-day official visit by the Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria Désirée, to Nigeria.

The minister said that Sweden as one of the most innovative countries in the world, was ready to deepen it’s cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of innovation, tech, sustainable transportation, agriculture and green transition.

” Sweden may not be one of the most populous countries in the world as Nigeria, but we are one of the most innovative countries.

“We are happy to share knowledge and work together with the vibrant tech industry in Nigeria and you know the youthful population comes with a lot of opportunities.