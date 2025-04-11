AI, digitisation, advanced analytics redefining entire energy value chain – NNPC

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) says digitisation, automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics are redefining the entire energy value chain.

Mr Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd. said this in Abuja at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council’s 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF).

The 2025 edition of OLEF, with the theme “Driving Energy Sustainability Through Technology, Policy, and Supply Chain Excellence” was hosted by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the OLEF commemorates the first commercial discovery of oil in Nigeria in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State—an event that forever changed the trajectory of the nation’s economic history.

Ojulari, represented by Mr Udy Ntia, Executive Vice, Upstream, in a Keynote Address on Industry Operations, said that globally, upstream oil and gas companies were…