Cultural studies academy begins operations with 4 pilot campuses

31 total views today

By Joan Odafe

The Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies (NACUS), a Federal Government initiative aimed at promoting cultural education, is set to begin its academic session in September with four pilot campuses.

The pilot campuses are located in Lagos, Cross River, Ogbomosho and Abuja.

NACUS, established as a specialised monotechnic under the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), is designed to train citizens on dynamics in cultural studies, and instil a deeper appreciation for Nigerian cultural values.

Chief Biodun Ajiboye, Chief Executive Officer of NICO, said the academy is a response to the urgent need to counter cultural imperialism.

Citing examples of Japan, China and Korea, Ajiboye said these countries had demonstrated that national development is a function of cultural realisation.

“Part of the reasons why Africa is backward as a continent is purely as a result of cultural imperialism, which we need to stand and fight against,”…