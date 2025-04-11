FG, stakeholders commit to ending almajiri street begging crisis

23 total views today

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Federal Government and education stakeholders have vowed to end the Almajiri street-begging crisis by integrating modern learning with quranic education.

This was the position of stakeholders at a one-day presentation of Civil Society Organisations on the Revitalisation of the Almajiri-Tsangaya System of Education in Nigeria, in Abuja.

They proposed a new robust policy with legal backing from the National Assembly to address Almajiri education.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, emphasised a “bottom-up” policy approach, engaging communities and state governments to ensure sustainable Almajiri education reform.

According to her, we want to ensure that each and every Almajiri, not only benefits from Islamic education, Quranic memorisation, but also has the opportunity to be a functional and effective member of the society.

“The ministry has already begun a process of developing a national policy on…