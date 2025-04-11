Firm seeks tourism development through innovations in food production

11 total views today

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

A Business Development Manager, Mr Demilola Olaniyi, says Nigeria’s tourism industry could be developed through innovations in food and beverage production and provide more jobs.

Olaniyi, Business Development Manager, Cosmos Trade Nig. Ltd., a leader in sales and specialised training in the production of ice cream, said this at a training and exhibition organised by Gelato & Coffee University.

The event held on Thursday in Lagos.

Olaniyi called for collaboration with both the public and private sectors in developing Nigeria’s tourism potential.

He said the company desired to boost Nigeria’s tourism potential through its training outfit, Gelato and Coffee University.

He also urged collaboration with schools and non-profit organisations to further strengthen the university’s impact and position Nigeria more as a culinary tourism destination.

“We work with the government, but it would be nice if we could do more with…