First Lady pledges mobile Hospital to Taraba

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has pledged to donate a mobile hospital to the Taraba State Government on behalf of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Mrs Tinubu made the announcement on Friday in Jalingo while inaugurating a mobile hospital and a free education programme inaugurated by the state government.

She commended the Taraba State Government for prioritising the health of its people, especially in underserved communities.

Mrs Tinubu expressed hope that the additional mobile hospital from RHI would support the government’s efforts to deliver prompt and quality healthcare to rural dwellers, particularly during emergencies.

Commenting on the state’s new free education programme for basic and secondary schools, Mrs Tinubu described it as a major step toward addressing the challenge of out-of-school children across Nigeria.

The inauguration was part of activities marking her two-day working visit to the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

