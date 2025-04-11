Foundation to empower 1m entrepreneurs

37 total views today

By Nana Musa

Dr Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of GText Holdings, has announced a major business conference aimed at empowering over one million Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, Akintayo said the initiative would tackle economic hardship and support government policies on entrepreneurship development.

He explained that the Stephen Akintayo Foundation would empower participants not only with funding but also with essential mentorship and strategic guidance.

“Many small businesses fail not for lack of funds, but due to poor guidance and absence of support,” Akintayo noted.

He stressed that the empowerment programme will include an advisory body to help entrepreneurs sustain and scale their businesses.

“This is not just a talk shop. We’re offering practical insights, expert mentorship, and tools to help businesses grow despite economic challenges,” Akintayo said.

The Business Growth Conference will feature top…