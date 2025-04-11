Inadequate digital infrastructure impeding customs operations in Africa – C-G

70 total views today

By Martha Agas

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has identified inadequate digital infrastructure as one of the several technical challenges impeding customs operations across West and Central Africa (WCA).

Adeniyi made the disclosure at the opening of the fourth World Customs Organisation (WCO) Donors Conference for the West and Central African region on Wednesday in Abuja.

The C-G said that the digital gap was affecting seamless processing of declarations and risk management in their operations, while limited interconnectivity between national customs systems was obstructing effective information exchange.

According to him, insufficient technical capacity to implement advanced customs procedures, such as post-clearance audits and authorised economic operator programmes, is also among the technical challenges the region is experiencing.

“We (WCA) have challenges in effectively implementing technical…