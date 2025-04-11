72 total views today

Ministry inaugurates anti-corruption unit for transparency, accountability

By Vivian Emoni

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) to strengthen and enhance accountability and integrity within the public service.

At the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said that the initiative demonstrated the ministry’s commitment to achieving good governance.

Rimi said that the initiative aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda, prioritising ethical governance for national development.

“The ministry takes a significant step toward a corruption-free environment with the ACTU inauguration. It reaffirms its dedication to ethical standards and good governance.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) provides strategic guidance in combating…