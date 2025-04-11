Nigerian Union in South Africa inaugurates executives

20 total views today

Inauguration

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) is to inaugurate its Presidential and National Executives on Saturday.

A statement issued by the apex body of Nigerians in South Africa said the forum is themed: “Uniting Nigerians in South Africa.”

It said the theme aligned with NUSA’s core objectives of promoting unity among Nigerians living in South Africa.

The body said the objectives also included supporting growth in trade and commerce as well as fostering stronger relationships between Nigerians and South Africans.

It added that the forum would feature the official launch of The Migrant Magazine.

” The launch of The Migrant Magazine further demonstrates our commitment to informing, connecting, and empowering the Nigerian community in South Africa,” it said.

The statement also said the occasion billed for Sandton, Johannesburg, “represents a pivotal moment in NUSA’s journey to strengthen the bonds within the Nigerian community.”

The…