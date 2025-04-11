NOUN to introduce AI to enhance operations – VC

76 total views today

By Emmanuel Afonne

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) says it will soon introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) for seamless operations and delivery of its activities.

Prof. Olufemi Peters, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, said this on at the pre-convocation news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Peters said most of the activities carried out in the institution were now be driven by technology.

“There is no university in sub-Saharan Africa, that deploys technology, the way we do it at NOUN,” he said.

According to Peters, the quest for technology has led the institution into establishing a Software Development Directorate, to push them deeper into technology.

“We are committed to leveraging technology to enhance our efficiency and boost support services.

“Perhaps, one of the greatest things we have done in the last one year is the establishment of a Directorate of Software Development.

“What this directorate has done is to…