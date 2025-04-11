Nweke emerges AA candidate for Anambra guber poll

By Chimezie Anaso

A security expert, Chief Jeff Nweke, has been elected as the candidate of African Alliance (AA) for the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra.

Nweke, Managing Director of Blueshield Securities, a private security company based in Awka, emerged at a congress of the party held in Awka.

Nweke scored a total of 58 votes ahead of Amarachukwu Obioha and Mr Mike Enemuo who scored eight and six votes to come second and third respectively.

Mr James Vernimbe, returning officer for the congress who announced the result of the congress, said the Option A4 adopted for the exercise was for fairness, transparency and in line with the constitution of the party.

He said 72 delegates were accredited and 72 valid votes cast.

In his acceptance speech, Nweke said he would address the leadership challenges of Anambra if elected.

He promised to tackle insecurity and ensure the people of Anambra had a safe environment to live and do business.

The exercise was monitored by…