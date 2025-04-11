Tinubu inaugurates Afreximbank African Trade Centre Abuja

30 total views today

By Okeoghene Akubuike

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Abuja, calling for more commitment to build a stronger, more interconnected and prosperous Africa.

The President, represented by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said to achieve this, new trade corridors need to be unlocked.

He added that Africa must also reduce its dependence on imports and empower SMEs and women-led businesses through access to markets and finance.

Tinubu said that digital technology must also be harnessed to streamline cross-border trade and reduce inefficiencies.

“The AATC located in Abuja represents another milestone in this journey, and this aligns perfectly with Nigerians’ strategic priorities under the Federal Government’s 8-point agenda.

“This is particularly in the areas of job creation, economic diversification and regional integration.”

He said that in recognising the potential…