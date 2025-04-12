22 Brigade wins Inter-Brigade Competition in Kogi

By Stephen Adeleye

The 22 Armoured Brigade (Bde) Ilorin, Nigerian Army (NA), has won the 2 Division Inter-Brigade Corporal and Below Competition 2025, hosted by the 12 Brigade Headquarters, Charimaigumeri Barracks, Lokoja.

The participating brigades include, 4 Brigade Benin, 12 Brigade Lokoja, 22 Armoured Brigade Ilorin, 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, 42 Engineer Brigade Ede and 2 Division Garrison Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5-day competition, which began on Monday April 7, was designed to enhance combat proficiency, leadership skills, and teamwork among soldiers.

Announcing the result at the closing ceremony on Friday, the Chief Judge of the Competition, Col. Adeniyi Adebayo, said 22 Armoured Brigade emerged winners with a cumulative point of 430.

12 Bde came second with 400 points while 42 Engineer Bde clinched third position with 380 points.

The 32 Bde got fourth position with 360; 4 Bde came fifth with 350 points; while 2 Div. Garrison clinched sixth…