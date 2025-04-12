AfDB approves $100m for Nigerian Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank

30 total views today

By Emmanuel Afonne

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it has approved $100 million for the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President and Chairman, Board of Directors, AfDB, said this in Abuja on Friday, when he delivered the 14th Convocation Lecture of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture is: “Advancing Africa’s Positioning within Global Development and Geographical Dynamics.”

Adesina said the move was to liberate the Nigerian youth financially and provide technical assistance, business development services, equity, quasi-equity and debt financing for businesses of young people across Africa.

“The key to solving unemployment is entrepreneurship. Africa is today experiencing an entrepreneurship boom, with 22 per cent of its working age population starting a business, the highest rate in the world…