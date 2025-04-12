Afriland Properties records N2.6bn profit for 2024

14 total views today

By Taiye Olayemi

Afriland Properties Plc has achieved a profit after tax of N2.6 billion in 2024, representing 51 per cent increase from N1.73 billion recorded in 2023.

The company’s profit before tax also grew by 53 per cent to N3.70 billion from N2.4 billion posted in 2023.

Mr Emmanuel Nnorom, the Chairman of Afriland Properties, disclosed this during the 12th Annual General Meeting of the company in Lagos on Friday.

Nnorom said that the Board of Directors had proposed N865 million dividend payment for 2024, translating to 63 kobo per ordinary share.

Although, the company had earlier paid an interim dividend of N178 million in the year, which also translated to 13k per share.

According to him, the proposed dividend is 152 per cent higher than N343.5 million paid in the previous year.

“Despite the harsh business environment experienced in 2024, your company recorded an operating profit of N3.5 billion for 2024. This represents a 47 per cent…