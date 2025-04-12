Analysts warn of trade risks from U.S. port fees

By Fortune Abang

Analysts have raised concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed 30 billion dollars shipbuilding policy, warning it could pose significant challenges to global trade.

The initiative, aimed at reviving America’s declining shipbuilding sector, includes a controversial plan to impose port fees on Chinese ships and non-Chinese operators of Chinese-built vessels.

Speaking during a global trade virtual session on Friday, shipbuilding experts said the policy, if implemented, could affect 98 per cent of ships calling at U.S. ports.

According to the World Shipping Council (WSC), this could lead to container cost increases of 600 dollars to 800 dollars per unit, reducing U.S. competitiveness and transferring the burden of higher port taxes to energy-cargo shippers via charter-parties.

Sam Cho, Commissioner of the Port of Seattle and a managing member of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, said that carriers might be forced to consolidate their shipping routes to…