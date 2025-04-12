Experts urge sustainable land use

1 total views today

By Angela Atabo

Stakeholders in the housing sector have called for urgent action towards responsible land management and sustainable development across Nigeria.

They made the call during the unveiling of the Nathaniel Atebije Foundation and his 70th birthday thanksgiving, held on Friday in Abuja.

Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Guest Lecturer and Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, said God entrusted man with land management, as stated in the religious books.

Speaking on ‘The Ethics of Space and the Moral Imperative of Urban Planning,’ Ahmed described urban planning as an ethical endeavour currently facing serious threats.

He identified threats such as unchecked expansion, deforestation, habitat loss, gentrification, and land grabbing under the guise of urban renewal and agricultural land conversion.

Ahmed added that unregulated development and over-reliance on car-centred infrastructure contribute to carbon emissions, land degradation, and unsustainable…