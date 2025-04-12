Fake native doctors deceiving Anambra youths into crime – Metchie

1 total views today

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Dr John Metchie, Traditional Prime Minister, Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), says that fake native doctors in the state have deceived many youths into various heinous crimes.

Metchie, who is the Deputy Commander-General of Nigeria Forest Security Service, said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He commended Gov. Charles Soludo for his efforts towards saving the youths from decadence occasioned by get rich quick syndrome.

He said what the level of societal decay in Anambra would have degenerated if Soludo had not intervened when he did.

Metchie lamented the case of drug trafficking involving 23 Anambra indigenes, who had already been convicted and on death row in Indonesia.

According to him, the governor, addressing this issue recently, attributed the problem to the activities of fake native doctors, whom his government has outlawed.

“Soludo raised alarm over the rising number of young indigenes of the state…