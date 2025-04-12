Flour Mills Prize for Innovation transforming food production – Farmer

44 total views today

By Rukayat Moisemhe

A farmer, Mr Samson Ogbole, says Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (FMN) Prize for Innovation (PFI) is promoting innovativeness and sustainability in Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

Ogbole made the assertion on Thursday in Lagos in his report: “A Case Study of Soilless Farm”.

He said that innovation was the backbone of sustainable food systems, adding that for four years, the FMN- PFI had been championing groundbreaking agricultural solutions.

According to him, the PFI identifies and supports visionary entrepreneurs who are transforming food production, processing and distribution.

The farmer noted that since its inception, the competition had produced winners, each securing vital funding and mentorship to scale his agribusinesses and contribute to food security.

“The journey from FMN-PFI finalist to an international agricultural innovator has been transformative for thousands of farmers across Nigeria.

“This multiplier effect…