Musawa lauds Nollyood’s ‘My Father’s Shadow’ for Cannes Festival

By Joshua Olomu

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, has celebrated the blockbuster film ‘My Father’s Shadow’ for emerging Nigeria’s first movie to receive nomination for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 78 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musawa congratulated the film director Akinola Davies Jr. for scripting and directing the iconic movie.

‘My Father’s Shadow’, a film that chronicles the aftermath of the 1993 presidential election, was officially announced on Thursday by organisers to compete at the Cannes.

The 78th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival is slated to hold from May 13 to 24 in Cannes, France.

According to the organisers, the movie will screen at the ‘Un Certain Regard’ strand, a prominent section within the Cannes Festival’s official selection that showcases films by new talents, ascendant producers and international cinema.

