NEWMAP-EIB commends Ekiti’s N1.1bn fund pledge

By Akpan Glory

The Nigeria Climate Adaptation Erosion and Watershed Project, supported by the European Investment Bank (NEWMAP-EIB), has commended the Ekiti State Government for pledging N1.1 billion as its counterpart funding for the project’s implementation.

The National Project Coordinator of NEWMAP-EIB, Engr. Anda Ayuba, made the commendation in a statement on Friday following the team’s visit to the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo, represented Gov. Biodun Oyebanji during the engagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team was in the state to assess Ekiti’s readiness for project implementation and fund disbursement.

These are key requirements set by the European Investment Bank.

He expressed appreciation for the state’s financial commitment, but appealed for the full release of the pledged N1.1 billion to enable immediate commencement of project activities.

