Niger Govt. receives 17 kidnapped victims rescued by police

105 total views today

By Rita Iliya

The Niger Government has received 17 kidnapped victims handed over to the government by the police command in the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Yakubu Garba, received the victims on behalf of Gov. Umaru Bago at the police headquarters in Minna on Friday.

He disclosed that the victims were rescued by operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Garba said the victims were from Wuloto and Kango Communities under Kuchi Ward in Muyan Local Government of Niger.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his efforts at reducing insecurity in the country and the National Security Adviser for coordinating security efforts.

He also appreciated the Kaduna State Government and the police for their humanitarian efforts in assessing the victims’ psychological health before handing them over.

He said that the incident highlighted the importance of…