NITDA warns against fake Google play store

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has issued a public advisory warning Nigerians about a fraudulent website impersonating the Google Play Store.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations at NITDA, made this known on Friday in Abuja.

Umar stated that the fake website was distributing a new malware strain known as the Play Praetor Trojan.

“Cybercriminals are using fraudulent websites designed to mimic the Google Play Store to lure victims into downloading malicious applications,” she said.

She explained that the fake Play Store links were being circulated through various social engineering tactics, including phishing emails, malicious advertisements, and SMS messages.

According to Umar, once the fake application is installed, the Play Praetor Trojan gives attackers unauthorised access to the victim’s device.

“This access can lead to data theft, credential harvesting,…