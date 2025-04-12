NSC commends Runsewe for commitment to grassroots golf development

73 total views today

By Victor Okoye

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has commended the President, Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Olusegun Runsewe, for his commitment and dedication to grassroots development of golf in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, made the remarks on Friday in Abuja, during the unveiling of golf equipment donated by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R &A), Scotland to the NGF.

Shola Fayoyiwa, a deputy director in the NSC, who represented Dikko, said Runsewe’s dedication to promoting golf at the grassroots level has been evident in his initiatives to increase participation and develop sport nationwide.

Fayoyiwa noted that the NGF’s efforts is highly commendable in revitalising the game of golf in Nigeria and making the country to be competitive at the global golf stage, as well as preparing the country to reap the benefits of international golf tournaments and…