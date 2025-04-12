WCA: Adeniyi calls for stronger Customs collaboration

32 total views today

By Martha Agas

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has called for stronger collaboration among customs administrations in West and Central Africa (WCA).

Adeniyi made this appeal during the Cultural Night-Out and Dinner at the fourth World Customs Organisation – WCA Donor Conference held on Thursday.

He said the WCA region must embrace greater cooperation, collaboration, and mutual understanding to achieve shared goals.

According to him, this united effort will boost economic growth across the region and enhance the welfare of its people.

He noted that African nations share cultural values, stating that their dances and traditions highlight the continent’s uniqueness and foster unity.

Adeniyi said Africa should focus more on what unites its people rather than on divisive issues.

“Those things that unite us are more important than those that separate us,” he emphasised.

He added, “It is vital that we now…