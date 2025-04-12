We’ve disbursed $50bn into Nigeria in last decade- Afreximbank

41 total views today

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) says it has disbursed 50 billion Dollars into various sectors of Nigeria in the last 10 years.

Prof. Benedict Oramah disclosed this at the Commissioning of the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Abuja on Thursday.

Oramah said the sectors included energy, infrastructural, manufacturing, healthcare, transport and financial services.

He added that in the last 10 years, the bank’s support to the Nigerian financial services industry amounted to 19 billion dollars.

“This has helped to deepen and expand the sector and elevated their impact on the local economy.”

According to Oramah, the bank is set to commission a 750 million dollar 500-bed African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja in June.

He said the 500-bed medical centre was a quaternary medical facility built to avail top-class care to Africans in the vital areas of oncology, cardiology, and haematology.

Oramah said…