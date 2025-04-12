Yobe Govt. to reintegrate ex-Boko Haram members – Gov. Buni

By Ahmed Abba

The Yobe Government has announced its readiness to reintegrate ex-members of Boko Haram who have undergone the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme under Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC).

Gov. Mai Mala Buni made this known in Damaturu when he received the delegation of OPSC led by Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Buni, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, described the visit as an opportunity for strategic engagement and collaboration between the state and security forces.

He lamented how the over 15-year insurgency had consumed thousands of lives in Yobe, destroyed public and private properties and displaced many households.

The governor said the state government had recognised that not all members of the terrorist group joined willingly, saying a non-kinetic approach offered a chance to salvage and reintegrate those who show remorse.

“We shared the belief that some individuals were…