Terra Academy celebrates 8,000 graduands, applauds power of creativity

121 total views today

By Joan Odafe

The Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) on Friday in Lagos graduated 8,000 individuals in various creative disciplines, including script writing, animation, light, and sound design.

The ceremony, which is the academy’s third edition, was attended by students from TAFTA centres in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano, many of whom joined the celebration virtually.

The event, with the theme, ‘Celebrating Creative Transformation’, is in collaboration with Mastercard Foundation.

The Founder and Artistic Director of TAFTA, Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters, said the graduation was a celebration of creativity and perseverance, and also the transformative power of the arts.

According to Austen-Peters, TAFTA, which was inaugurated during the COVID-19 pandemic, has impacted over 30,000 individuals through its free creative training programmes.

She urged the graduands to put the training, tools acquired, their talents and voice to great use in…