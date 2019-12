The Kano State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had secured the conviction of 107 drug peddlers in 2019.

The state NDLEA commander, Dr Ibrahim Abdul made the disclosure at a press briefing on Tuesday in Kano as part of activities to review the activities of the agency in the outgoing year (2019).

He said that the command had during the year under review seized a total of 8,031,207 kilogrammes of…