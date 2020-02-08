Cancer: NAOWA screens Enugu women

No fewer than 502 women benefited from a free breast and cervical cancer screening exercise organized by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) in Enugu on Saturday.

NAOWA also organised an 11 kilometres cancer awareness walk as well as a talk as part of activities to mark the 2020 World Cancer Awareness Week.

Mrs Rasheedat Adegboye, President of NAOWA, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, who inaugurated the exercise declared that cancer was “never a death sentence’’.

…